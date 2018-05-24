Iran busts terrorist cell near Pakistan border

Tehran, May 31 (IANS) Iranian security forces dismantled a terrorist cell in the southeast province of Sistan-and-Baluchestan, seizing a considerable amount of weapons and munitions, Press TV reported on Wednesday.

The terrorist cell was disbanded in Saravan region near Pakistan border following the clash between security forces and terrorists, the police chief of the province said.

“During this operation, significant amounts of light and heavy weapons, several booby traps and suicide vests, and significant amounts of ammunition were confiscated from terrorists,” Brigadier General Mohammad Qanbari was quoted as saying.

The suicide attacker of the terrorist group was also killed, but police forces suffered no casualty, he said.

The report did not specify the time of clash and the affiliation of the group.

–IANS

ahm/