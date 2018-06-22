Iran coach sees Portugal as greatest challenge ever

Tehran, June 24 (IANS) Iran’s national football team coach Carlos Queiroz said their upcoming FIFA World Cup match against Portugal is his greatest challenge ever in his seven-year spell in Iran, Tehran Times daily reported on Sunday.

“Surely, we have a very difficult match against one of the strongest teams in the world. Iran’s team have a big task ahead. In my seven-year career, the Portugal match is the most interesting and important match for me,” Queiroz was quoted as saying.

“A victory over Portugal will see us into knockout stage and our players have a massive task ahead,” the Portuguese said, reports Efe.

Iran has created opportunity to put itself on the verge of qualifying for the next stage after beating Morocco, he said.

“I want to make the Iranian people’s dreams come true and I feel responsibility when I’m here. I just hope we learn from the past,” Queiroz added.

Despite their 1-0 defeat against Spain, Iran’s fate is still in their own hands.

Whatever happens in Spain’s final group match against Morocco, the Iranians know that a win over Portugal will see them into the round of 16.

–IANS

kk/bg