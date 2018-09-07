Iran condemns attack on consulate in Iraq’s Basra

Tehran, Sep 8 (IANS) Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the attack on its consulate in Iraq’s southern city of Basra.

The attackers on Friday “brutally” set Iran’s consulate ablaze, causing serious damage, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, none of the staff members was hurt, he said, adding that the consulate had taken preemptive measures after it received threats a day earlier.

The Iranian spokesman demanded the Iraqi government take responsibility for protecting Iranian diplomatic missions, and urged it to identify and punish the elements behind the “serious crime”.

Protesters torched the Iranian consulate in Basra amid mass rallies against corruption and lack of basic services.

