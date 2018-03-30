Iran condemns Israeli aggression on Palestinians as ‘inhumane’

Tehran, April 2 (IANS) Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Sunday slammed the recent Israeli violence against Palestinians as an “inhumane act”.

The Israelis have repeated such “criminal” acts against the Palestinians with the support of the United States, Larijani was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

On Friday, thousands of Palestinians started the first day of the Great March of Return, a month-long sit-in along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel to demand the return of Palestinian refugees who were forced to leave their cities during the Arab-Israeli war in 1948.

On the day, the Israeli soldiers reportedly killed at least 15 Palestinian protesters and wounded about 1,000 others along the border fence.

Larijani described the Israeli policy of “creating tension” and US President Donald Trump’s decision to move his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as plots orchestrated by Israel and Washington to undermine the region’s security and stability.

“The terrorists ruling Tel Aviv only understand the language of force,” he said, adding that only resistance can stop the “power-mad” regime of Israel.

Larijani urged Muslim countries to take the necessary measures and back the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

–IANS

ahm/