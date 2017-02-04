‘Iran defies US, deploys missiles in military exercises’

Tehran, Feb 4 (IANS) The Iranian air force on Saturday began a series of military drills that include testing of radar systems and indigenous missiles in defiance of an earlier caution by the US, a media report said.

According to a statement released by the Iranian Army on Sepahnews, the manoeuvres were underway in an area of 35,000 square km in Semnan, Efe news reported.

The drills come amid an escalation of tension with the US, which on Friday imposed 13 sanctions on 13 individuals and 12 entities related to Tehran’s ballistic missile programme. Iran responded with reciprocal measures.

–IANS

in/vm