Iran dismisses allegations of meddling in US election

Tehran, Oct 22 (IANS) Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday denied allegations of interfering in the US mid-term Congressional elections.

“Iran’s policy is not to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement published on the Ministry’s website, Qasemi said that attempts by the US officials to say that Iran had been involved in the US mid-term polls was a false allegation.

“The White House has for sometime been trying to raise allegations against other countries for specific political reasons,” Qasemi added.

US intelligence and law enforcement agencies on Friday claimed that foreign governments, including Iran, would try to influence US upcoming mid-term Congressional vote in November.

–IANS

mr/