Iran football league remains in limbo

Tehran, April 19 (IANS) The spokesperson for Sports Medicine Federation of Iran announced that it will make a decision on whether Iran professional soccer league will resume next month.

Reza Saeidi said “the matches will reopen when officials deem conditions safe from the novel coronavirus.”

“The health of sportspersons is important for us. All sporting events have been suspended until May 20 and we will make a decision on May 4 about the resumption of the Iran soccer league,” the Tehran Times daily quoted Saeidi as saying on Saturday.

After the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iran in February, the country suspended all sports events until the next notice, Xinhua news reports.

Iran on Saturday reported a total of 80,868 infections and 5,031 deaths over COVID-19.

–IANS

rkm/rs/