Iran inaugurates its largest wind farm

Tehran, Aug 29 (IANS) Iran on Tuesday inaugurated its largest wind farm as part of its efforts to increase production of electricity from renewable sources.

The 18-turbine wind farm, located in Tarom county in northern Iran, has a nominal capacity of generating 61 megawatt hours of power annually, Xinhua reported.

The wind farm, built with latest technologies at a cost of around $101 million, was financed by the National Development Fund of Iran, the country’s sovereign-wealth fund.

Iran has a comprehensive plan to harness renewable energy and streamline the country’s energy mix which mainly relies on fossil fuel power stations.

