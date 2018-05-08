Iran n-deal: India calls for constructive engagements

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) After President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, India on Wednesday called on all parties to “engage constructively” to resolve all contentious issues.

“India has always maintained that the Iranian nuclear issue should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy by respecting Iran’s right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy as also the international community’s strong interest in the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to queries.

“All parties should engage constructively to address and resolve issues that have arisen with respect to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).”

Announcing Washington’s exit from the deal signed between Iran and the six world powers (Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US) on Tuesday, Trump said he will not sign the waiver of nuke-related sanctions against Iran but re-impose sanctions lifted under the accord against Tehran and nations it has business links with.

In a joint statement released by French President Emmanuel Macron’s office, French, German and British leaders regretted the US decision.

Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May reiterated their “continued commitment” to the Iran deal, stressing that it “is of particular importance to our shared security”.

–IANS

ab/mr