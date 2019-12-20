Iran opposes creating buffer zone in Syria

Tehran, Dec 29 (IANS) Iran has opposed the creation of a buffer zone in Syria by any country, a top advisor to Tehran’s supreme leader said.

The creation of a buffer zone and foreign interference in Syria means “making changes to a part of the region and disintegration of the countries,” Xinhua news agency reported citing Ali Akbar Velayati as saying to a newspaper on Saturday.

“Iran opposes any kind of foreign interference in the regional countries and will resist any cruelty, aggression, and plots to weaken and disintegrate the regional states,” he said during a meeting with a visiting group of heads of the Syrian tribes.

Earlier this year, Turkey and Russia agreed on the parameters of a proposed Turkish “safe zone” in northern Syria.

Velayati also expressed hope that the Syrian government and its army will liberate the Idlib region from the militants.

–IANS

ksk/