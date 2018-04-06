Iran, Pakistan witness double-digit rise in non-oil trade

Tehran, April 8 (IANS) The value of trade exchange between Iran and Pakistan rose by 13.5 per cent in a period of 11 months up to this February.

The volume of bilateral non-oil trade was 2.27 million tons, with the value standing at $1.176 billion, Xinhua reported.

According to Islamic Republic Customs Administration, Iran exported 1.94 million tons of goods worth $822.20 million to Pakistan during the period, while Pakistan exported some 330,000 tons of goods worth $353.89 million to Iran during the same period.

According to official IRNA news agency, the exported items of Iran comprised iron ore, iron scrap, dates, detergents, transformers, chemicals, bitumen, polyethylene, propylene etc, while the imported items from Pakistan included rice, fresh fruits, meat, cloth and mechanical machinery.

Iran and Pakistan have agreed to enhance the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion in the next five years.

