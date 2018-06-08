Iran ready to face Morocco at World Cup

BaBakovkaamp (Russia), June 13 (IANS) Iran’s national football coach Carlos Queiroz said they are completely ready to meet Morocco at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Tehran Times daily reported.

“Morocco is an African country but most of their players were born in the European countries and grown up there. They take advantage of a good coach and have also creative players. We respect them a lot and I am sure they respect us a lot too,” Queiroz told reporters here on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Portuguese said his men want to beat Morocco but there is no guarantee to win the match.

“However we can guarantee we will fight until the end. Actions, of course, do speak louder than words, and we want to act,” he added.

Iran, making their fifth appearance in the World Cup finals, kick off their campaign against the Atlas Lions in St Petersburg on June 15.

Queiroz says to defeat the African powerhouses will help them to book a place in the knockout stage for the first time ever, though it will be a difficult task.

Queiroz’s side, meanwhile, face Spain in Kazan on June 20 before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Saransk five days later.

–IANS

ajb/