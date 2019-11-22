Iran says foils plot to blow up oil pipelines

Tehran, Nov 26 (IANS) A senior Iranian security official said Iran has thwarted a plot to blow up the Iranian oil pipelines in the energy-rich Asalouyeh region in the south of the country.

The Iranian “enemy” masterminded the plot to attack the Asalouyeh energy facilities amid the recent violent “riots” in a number of Iranian cities over gas price hike, Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

Shamkhani did not elaborate on a particular country or an entity that sought sabotage against the Iranian oil facilities.

–IANS

rs/