Iran says missile programme not negotiable

Tehran, May 3 (IANS) Iran’s Ambassador to the UN has said his country’s missile programme is defensive and will never be up to negotiations, the media reported.

The US attempts to portray Tehran’s “conventional” missile program as a breach of UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231, Majid Takht Ravanchi said on Thursday, Xinhua reported citing the Press TV.

The US officials are creating a negative atmosphere against Iran’s missile work at the UNSC, Ravanchi said, adding that Iran’s missile activities are consistent with UNSC Resolution 2231.

“Resolution 2231, in which the US played a role, clearly bans ‘missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.’ Our missiles have not been designed to that end,” he said.

The US officials have consistently said that Iran’s ballistic missile tests have violated the UNSC Resolution 2231. Iran has dismissed the charges.

