Iran says targeted by cyberattack but safe

Tehran, April 8 (IANS) Iranian minister of Communication and Information Technology said on Saturday that his country’s cyberspace was targeted on Friday, however, the attackers could not harm the national networking system.

The attack could affect a number of Internet service providers in Iran, Xinhua quoted Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi as saying.

However, the National Information Network and local mobile network operators remained intact during a Friday night cyberattack, he added.

Azari Jahromi expressed satisfaction with the appropriate and timely response from Iran to the cyberattack.

On Saturday, an Iranian Cyber Police commander said the attack has not led to any data leak or unauthorised access to information inside Iran, but only disconnected or slowed internet services in the country.

On Friday, Cisco Talos, the cyber-security division of American IT conglomerate Cisco, said that hackers were abusing misconfigured Cisco switches to gain a point of entry into organisations across the world.

