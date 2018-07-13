Iran says to jointly produce defence equipment with Pakistan

Islamabad, July 18 (IANS) Iranian top military commander said on Tuesday that Iran and Pakistan are seeking to jointly manufacture defence equipment, Press TV reported.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, made the remarks following a meeting with Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Iran and Pakistan are working to jointly make defence products and present them as a joint achievement of the Muslim nations, Baqeri was quoted as saying.

In the meeting, Hussain and Baqeri underlined the importance of the Tehran-Islamabad ties in different areas, particularly in the defence sector.

On Tuesday, Baqeri also held a meeting with Chief of Pakistani Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

During the talks, the two sides discussed topics including military education, pilot training, military drills and contacts between the two countries’ defence industries, he added.

On Monday, the Iranian top commander blasted the United States for seeking insecurity in the Middle East and is against restoration of peace to this region.

“America tops the list of countries that seek to create insecurity in the region and is against the restoration of security to the region,” Baqeri said.

Baqeri arrived in Islamabad Monday for an official visit at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

–IANS

ahm/