‘Iran self-sufficient in producing military hardware’

Tehran, Dec 6 (IANS) Chief of Staff of Iran Armed Forces Hossein Baqeri said that the Islamic republic has achieved self-sufficiency in building military equipment needed to defend the country.

Iran is becoming less dependent on foreigners in producing defence-related hardware thanks to its universities as well as knowledge-based companies, which are actively designing and manufacturing military equipment, Baqeri was quoted as saying by Press TV.

All military gear for ground, naval and aerial combat, and weapons for air defence and electronic warfare are manufactured by Iranian experts, he said at an exhibition of military products in Tehran on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

These achievements have brought about “effective might and deterrence, and sustainable security and defence” for the Iranian nation, Baqeri added.

During Baqeri’s visit to the exhibition, the Iranian Defence Ministry unveiled a smart communication system used by the country’s military forces, according to Tasnim news agency.

The homegrown system, comprised of four subsystems, creates a safe online communication channel among military units, said the report.

