Iran to build nuclear propulsion system: Atomic Chief

Tehran, June 11 (IANS) Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said on Sunday that his country has made preparations to build nuclear propulsion systems.

“This project is a huge one that will take some time to complete,” Xinhua quoted Salehi as saying.

“We have started working on the preparations for the project and seriously seeking to complete it,” the official said.

Currently, a large number of experts from the AEOI as well as a company are working on the project, he added.

Nuclear propulsion systems are used in sea transportations.

–IANS

qd