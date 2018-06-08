Iran to facilitate foreign investment after US nuke deal pullout

Tehran, June 13 (IANS) Iran has taken steps to facilitate foreign investment after the US withdrawal from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has said, according to the state TV.

The US move has somehow affected investment in Iran, Larijani said on Tuesday, adding that, however, Iran has adopted measures to make the foreign investment easier.

Larijani did not give details on Tehran’s decision, but said that “in accordance with the U.S. behaviour within the next months, we should work out a more precise framework”, Xinhua reported.

By pulling out of the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the United States acted in violation of international regulations and commitments, Larijani pointed out.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump said that his country would withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal and will reimpose the nuclear-related sanctions which were relieved according to the 2015 deal.

On Friday, Iran ruled out the possibility of renegotiating with the United States on the nuclear deal unless Washington stops threatening the Islamic republic.

