Iran to remain in n-pact, says US never agreed

Tehran, May 9 (IANS) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday stressed that Tehran has always complied to its commitments to the nuclear pact, while the US has never complied with its commitments.

Rouhani made the remarks shortly after US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Press TV reported.

The European Union, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany have expressed regret over Trump’s decision about the deal. Iran has on numerous occasions said that its nuclear programme is merely peaceful and not meant to make nukes.

–IANS

ahm/