Iran, Turkey to enhance cooperation to defy US sanctions

Tehran, Jan 28 (IANS) Iran and Turkey have discussed ways, including preferential trade and bartering, to develop mutual trade amid US sanctions against Iran, Tehran Times daily reported.

In a meeting held in Tehran on Saturday, Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Head, Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (known as TOBB) President, Rifat Hisarciklioglu, also discussed issues of mutual concern, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ICCIMA head mentioned bartering as a way of expanding trade ties between the two sides, saying “the two countries’ chambers could have a significant influence on increasing bartering of goods and services.”

Hisarciklioglu, for his part, welcomed Shafeie’s proposals and noted that establishing a desirable bartering system is one of the main solutions for Iran and Turkey to pass through the US sanctions.

The TOBB chief is visiting Tehran with a trade delegation.

–IANS

vin/