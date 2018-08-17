Iran upgrades range of helicopter-mounted weapons

Tehran, Aug 19 (IANS) The Iranian Army has enhanced the range of weapons mounted on its helicopters to elevate their combat power, the media reported on Saturday.

The range of helicopter-mounted weapons was upgraded to 12 km, Yousef Qorbani, commander of Army Ground Force’s Airborne Division, was quoted as saying, Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran is among the few countries in possession of night vision systems for military choppers, Qorbani noted.

After the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, Iran’s advances in helicopter systems have earned its reputation for the hub of the industry in West Asia and even in the world, the commander said.

Also on Saturday, the Iranian Army brought into service a homegrown simulator system for Bell 206 military choppers.

–IANS

ahm/