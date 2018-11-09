Iran urges global condemnation of US sanctions

Tehran, Nov 10 (IANS) Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations urged global condemnation of the US unilateral sanctions against the Islamic republic, the media reported on Saturday.

“The US unilateral withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal and restoration of its sanctions on Iran is a challenge to the international law and global order,” Gholamali Khoshroo said in a letter to the UN Security Council on Friday.

The global community “should not allow the US to pursue its unilateral, arrogant and self-centred policy,” he was cited as saying by Press TV.

Washington withdrew from Iran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal in May and imposed a second batch of sanctions against Tehran, targeting its shipping, financial and energy sectors.

