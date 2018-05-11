Iran urges Muslims to unite against US relocation of embassy in Israel

Tehran, May 15 (IANS) Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday urged Muslims to unite against US relocation of embassy in Israel, the state TV reported.

In a statement, the foreign ministry warned of the consequences of the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, reports Xinhua.

The move by the US would only further strengthen the resolution and determination of the oppressed Palestinians in confronting and resisting occupation, it said.

Besides, “it will intensify anti-Zionist and anti-US moves in the region and across the world,” it said.

The statement also called on Islamic nations and governments “to remain vigilant in the face of plots hatched by the Zionist regime (of Israel) and its allies.”

The new US embassy in Jerusalem was opened on Monday. Israeli and US officials gathered in the city amidst deadly clashes in the Gaza Strip.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also condemned Israel’s violence against Palestinian protesters.

“Israeli regime massacres countless Palestinians in cold blood as they protest in the world’s largest open-air prison,” Zarif tweeted.

He called Monday “a day of great shame,” noting that the killing of Palestinian protesters comes as “Trump celebrates the relocation of US illegal embassy and his Arab collaborators move to divert attention.”

At least 43 Palestinians were killed and 2,200 were injured as Israeli troops fired on demonstrators along the Gaza-Israel boundary protesting the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, Palestinian officials said, making it the deadliest day of violence since the 2014 Gaza war.

Organised by the National Commission of the Great March of Return in eastern Gaza Strip, the mass protests against Israel started on March 30, and are expected to peak on Tuesday, the day after the 70th anniversary of Israel’s declaration of independence but marked by the Palestinians as the Nakba Day, or “Day of Catastrophe.”

–IANS

