Iran urges US forces to exit from region

Tehran, March 14 (IANS) Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the US should end its “illegal” presence in the region.

“The US cannot blame others for the consequences of its illegal presence in Iraq,” Mousavi made the remarks in a reaction to Washington’s claims blaming others for a recent attack on its military base in Iraq.

“Instead of making dangerous moves and baseless accusations, (Donald) Trump should thoroughly review the presence and behaviour of his forces in the region,” Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.

A rocket attack on Wednesday hit the Taji military base housing US troops near the capital Baghdad.

The attack killed two Americans and one Briton, all members of the US-led coalition.

In retaliation, the US Department of Defence confirmed in a statement on Friday that the coalition forces carried out overnight airstrikes on military bases housing Iraqi paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

