Iran vows resistance against US’ ‘economic war’

Tehran, July 10 (IANS) Iran must resist the US sanctions which will possibly begin in the following months, Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Tuesday.

“Given the enemy’s economic war, we will face new and difficult conditions and must stand against this war with full power,” he said, as per Press TV.

The US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia are seeking to exert economic pressure on the Iranian people to achieve their own goals, Jahangiri said, calling on the Iranian nation and officials to adopt an appropriate approach to counter their plots.

He said after the US unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement, the remaining signatories to the deal vowed to remain committed to their obligations but must take “practical measures” in this regard.

Jahangiri stressed that Iran would be able to thwart the US plans through resistance and careful planning.

US President Donald Trump, who announced the US pullout from the Iranian nuclear agreement in May, has threatened to unleash “the strongest sanctions in history” on Iran if the later does not change its behaviour.

The first group of unilateral US sanctions on Iran’s automotive sector, gold trade, and other industries will reportedly “snap back” on August 4.

Further sanctions on oil and transactions with the Central Bank of Iran will come into effect on November 6.

–IANS

ahm/vd