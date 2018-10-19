Iran vows to abort US sanctions

Tehran, Oct 23 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said his country will manage to abort anti-Iran sanctions by the US, Press TV reported Monday.

“Many countries have shown readiness to do business with Iran” despite US sanction threats, Zarif was quoted as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Serious measures” must be taken by European states to protect the Iranian nuclear deal before Washington imposes the second round of sanctions on November 4, he added.

According to the Iranian Minister, Britain, France and Germany, three European signatories to the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, have made commitments and proposals despite some unresolved technical details.

Other countries which attach great importance to the international pact, including Russia, China and Japan, “are ready to implement their part”, Zarif noted.

“We are selling our oil (and) we are able to maintain our economy,” he vowed.

The US has been pushing its allies to slash oil imports from Iran since the beginning of this year.

Senior US officials have said Washington aims to cut Iran’s oil exports to zero “to force Tehran to change its behaviour in the region”.

New US sanctions on Iran’s oil exports are set to kick in on November 4.

–IANS

mr/