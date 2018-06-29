Iran vows to overcome US sanction pressures

Tehran, June 30 (IANS) Iran will overcome the new wave of sanction pressures by the US, a senior Iranian official said on Friday.

“The American officials believe that Iran would surrender under the pressure of sanctions, but it will become obvious soon that the Iranian nation will successfully overcome the challenge of new sanctions,” Xinhua quoted Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as saying.

“Today, the region’s top power is undoubtedly Iran, which has been able to cut off the hands of the US and its regional allies from the set (of pro-resistance countries) around us,” the Iranian former foreign minister said.

Velayati described the US anti-Iran sanctions as “a kind of revenge”, stressing that the Iranian government and nation will stand together in confronting the sanctions.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month that Iran will suffer the toughest sanctions in history from the United States if it does not change the current course.

Pompeo urged Tehran to report to the International Atomic Energy Agency about its nuclear program, end proliferation of its missiles, and stop supporting “terrorist groups” in the Middle East.

