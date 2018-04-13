Iran vows to punish Israel for killing military advisers in Syria

Tehran, April 17 (IANS) Iran’s Foreign Ministry has said that Israel will be punished for killing Iranian military advisers in Syria.

“Israel will receive the appropriate response for its crime sooner or later, and they will regret their misdeed,” the ministry’s spokesman Bahram Qasemi said at a press conference on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“They cannot do this and evade punishment,” Qasemi added.

“Gone are the days when the Zionist regime (of Israel) would hit and run,” he said.

On April 8, Israel targeted Syria’s T4 air base, killing 14 people including Iranian military advisers.

