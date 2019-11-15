Irani shuts trolls cracking dropout joke

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, while sharing a picture with the richest man in the world Bill Gates on social media, on Monday cracked a hilarious dropout joke about her educational background, giving a befitting reply to trolls.

Sharing the picture with Gates, Irani wrote in the caption on Instagram – “soch rahe hain padhai poori ki nahin, aage kya karein” (Thinking since we didn’t complete our studies, what should we do in future?)

Irani has been a target of trolls for her educational qualifications. Social media users had raised questions about her education when she first became the Union HRD minister in 2014 after the BJP came to power.

Interestingly, Bill Gates is also a college dropout, but is now the world’s richest person.

Balaji Telefilms owner, producer and director Ekta Kapoor commented on Irani’s post and couldn’t stop laughing as she commented “Bosss ! Tulsi kyunki abh bhi yaaad hai……pls waaapsi Karein” (Boss, We still remember Tulsi of Kyunki…, please come back).

Irani replied saying that service is her first priority.

Smriti’s joke on Gates and herself as dropouts, definitely shows that she doesn’t care about trolls and critics.

