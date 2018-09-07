Irani trying to find lost political relevance, allegations are foolish: Congress

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) As BJP leader Smriti Irani attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi, the party said she was trying to find “lost political relevance” as she had become quite irrelevant, as it noted that BJP was seeking ‘personal vendetta’ against the party leadership in the Income Tax case.

Accusing the Gandhi family of consistently dedicating itself to only enhancing its “personal economic strength”, the BJP on Tuesday said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is quick to hug Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is running away from the Income Tax department.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Irani has been out of favour with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for far too long.

“She is trying to seek lost political relevance as she has become quite irrelevant and is about to be relegated to the annals of history by 2019. So, by abusing Congress leadership, she is trying to find relevance,” said Surjewala.

He said an unnerved Prime Minister was scared of the impending defeat in the four election-going states of Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram and was almost certain of a decimation in the 2019 general elections.

“That is why he is now hiding behind authorities like Income Tax, ED, and CBI to seek personal vendetta against the Congress leadership, but the manner and fashion in which extremely stupid and foolish allegations are being made makes a mockery of the whole process,” said Surjewala.

“The allegation is National Herald and Navjivan were helped by the Congress to pay salary to the employees, the provident fund, government dues and VRS,” he explained.

The leader also said over a period of ten years in the 1990s, Congress gave through cheque into the account of National Herald Rs. 90 crore so that they could sustain.

“It was founded by Jawaharlal Nehru, the patrons were Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. We are proud of the fact that we gave Rs 90 crore so that salaries and statutory dues of National Herald and Navjivan could be paid,” said Surjewala.

“In the notice, they say Rs 90 crore loan that the Congress gave to the National Herald is the personal income of Congress President. Under what law is this preposterous and foolish assertion correct?” he asked.

“How can a bad loan become income of shareholder of a company? That is extremely preposterous and stupid allegation,” he added.

–IANS

sid/prs