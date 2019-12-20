Iranian FM to visit Russia for talks on bilateral ties

Tehran, Dec 29 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit Russia on Monday, during which he will hold talks on bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments.

Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will exchange views on “prospects for further strengthening bilateral political dialogue and developing ties in trade, economic, cultural and other fields”, Xinhua news agency reported.

As for the regional and international issues, their talks will focus on the latest developments on the Iranian nuclear programme, the Syrian settlement, developments in the Gulf area, among others.

–IANS

ksk/