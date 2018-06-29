Iranian forces vow to give ‘crushing response’ to US

Tehran, July 3 (IANS) Iran’s armed forces “are fully prepared to give a firm and crushing response to the enemies’ threats of any kind,” a senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said here on Monday.

“The enemy has targeted the will of Iranian people and the power of Islamic establishment, seeking to harm the country,” Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, was quoted as saying by Press TV.

In the face of threats, all the political and social groups should be united against the United States, Rashid stressed.

He further urged the Iranians to remain vigilant of what he called the US threats.

The Iranian armed forces are also prepared to defend the country against any threat by terrorist groups and some hostile regional coalitions, he added.

Iranian officials have vowed to counter the threats after U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal in May.

–IANS

ahm/