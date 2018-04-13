Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Syria

Tehran, April 17 (IANS) A delegation of Iranian lawmakers will visit Syria on Tuesday in the wake of the US-led airstrikes on Syria, an official said.

The parliamentary delegation will be headed by Alaeddin Boroujerdi, chairman of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Mohammad Javad Jamali told Tasnim news agency on Monday.

The Iranian delegation would hold talks with Syrian senior officials to discuss a host of political issues, including the recent missile strike launched on Syria by the US and its allies, Britain and France, Xinhua reported.

Iran on Saturday strongly condemned the US-led attack on Syria’s military facilities under the pretext of deterring Syria from using chemical weapons.

–IANS

pgh/