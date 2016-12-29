Iranian wrestler banned for dope violation

Tehran, Dec 29 (IANS) Iranian heavyweight Greco-Roman wrestler Bashir Babajanzadeh Darzi was handed a four-year ban after testing positive for a banned substance in his latest doping test.

According to Xinhua news agency, Iranian news channel Press TV reported on Wednesday that United World Wrestling handed out the ban to Babajanzadeh after he tested positive for anabolic-androgenic steroids during the Greco-Roman World Cup in Iran.

Babajanzadeh was a member of the national Greco-Roman wrestling team which won the title at the 2016 Greco-Roman World Cup, which ran between May 19-20 in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

The Iranian squad overcame the Russian side 8-0 in the finals for the title.

Babajanzadeh reached the quarter-finals at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the men’s 130 kilogram weight category.

–IANS

