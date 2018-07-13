Iran’s army chief says US seeks insecurity in region

Tehran, July 17 (IANS) The US seeks insecurity and is against restoration of peace in the Middle East, Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said on Monday.

Baqeri made the remarks upon his arrival in Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad on Monday for an official visit at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Press TV reported.

“The US tops the list of countries that seek to create insecurity in the region and is against the restoration of security to the region,” Baqeri was quoted as saying.

He said that countries, including Iran and Pakistan, should play their roles in developing peace and security in the region.

Baqeri also stressed expansion of military ties between Tehran and Islamabad, given the ongoing circumstances in Southwest Asia.

He underlined the importance of expanding the two countries’ cooperation in areas including defense, border security and the battle against terrorism as well as the issues in the region and the Muslim world.

For his part, Bajwa said that “military cooperation between Iran and Pakistan can have a positive impact on peace

and security in the region.”

