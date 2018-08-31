Iran’s compliance with nuclear deal ‘good news’: EU

Vienna, Sep 1 (IANS) EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday that Tehran complies with all its nuclear related commitments is a “good news”, when EU is still working on preserving the Iranian nuclear deal.

EU member states are cooperating with some other Non-EU states to make sure Iranians can benefit from the economic relations, said Mogherini as the EU member states foreign ministers gathered in Vienna to discuss a series of important issues, Xinhua reported.

“Our work continues to preserve the nuclear deal,” she said.”

A report released by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday said there was no sign that Iran broke the historic nuclear deal signed in 2015.

