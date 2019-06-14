Iran’s IRGC shoots down ‘intruding’ US spy drone

Tehran, June 20 (IANS) Irans Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Thursday said in a statement that it shot down an “intruding” US spy drone in the Hormozgan province.

In the statement, the IRGC said the US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region, which sits in the central district of Jask county, after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace, reports Press TV.

The US military has however, denied flying the drone over the Iranian airspace.

“No US aircraft were operating in Iranian airspace today,” said Navy Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the American military’s Central Command.

The RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft system (UAS) can fly at high altitudes for more than 30 hours, gathering near-real-time, high-resolution imagery of large areas of land in all types of weather, maker Northrop Grumman says on its website.

–IANS

ksk