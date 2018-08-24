Iran’s parliament impeaches Economy Minister

Tehran, Aug 27 (IANS) Iran’s parliament on Sunday voted to impeach the Minister of Economy and Finance for failing to manage the country’s ongoing economic crisis.

Masoud Karbasian’s firing comes in the wake of the latest round of US sanctions against Tehran imposed earlier this month following Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement, which has put pressure on the moderate government of President Hassan Rouhani.

Iranian lawmakers were seen forcefully arguing during the impeachment session, with one MP approaching the central podium only to have his mouth physically covered by another MP, Efe reported.

The motion to censure Karbasian passed with 137 votes in favor, 121 against and two abstentions, out of a total of 260 legislators who participated.

Rohani is to address lawmakers on Monday and has up to three months to propose a replacement.

On August 8, Iranian lawmakers also voted to sack the Minister of Labor, Ali Rabiei.

