Iraq denies reports of mediating between Iran, Saudi

Baghdad, Nov 20 (IANS) Iraq has denied reports that President Barham Salih is mediating between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, media reported.

The Gulf media reports that “Iraqi President proposed to mediate” after “Iran offered to negotiate with Saudi Arabia” are “absolutely untrue,” Salih’s office said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

“We stress the need to take accurate information from reliable sources, which is in line with the professional charters of the media,” the statement added.

Earlier in the day, a separate statement by Salih’s office said the Iraqi president arrived in the capital Baghdad after visiting neighbouring countries including Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Salih’s regional tour starting on November 11, the first of its kind since he took office on October 2, also covered Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan, and aimed at boosting Iraq’s relations with Middle Eastern countries.

–IANS

vc