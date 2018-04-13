Iraq executes 13 terror convicts

Baghdad, April 17 (IANS) Iraq said it has executed 13 convicted prisoners over charges of terrorism, despite international calls to end the death penalty.

“Eleven convicts were accused of charges ranging from car bombings, killing of security members and kidnappings,” the Iraqi Ministry of Justice said in a statement on Monday, without giving further details on the other two convicts, Xinhua reported.

The ministry renewed its commitment to “implement the law without being affected by any pressures”.

The increase of executions in Iraq has sparked calls to stop capital punishment by the UN mission in Iraq, European Union and some international human rights groups, which have criticized the lack of transparency in Iraqi courts.

Death penalty in Iraq was suspended on June 10, 2003, but was reinstated from August 8, 2004.

–IANS

pgh/