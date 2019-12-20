Iraq paramilitary group’s convoy attacked in Baghdad

Baghdad, Jan 4 (IANS) A convoy of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) or the Hashd Shaabi was attacked on Saturday in northern Baghdad, the paramilitary group confirmed in a statement.

“The attack, which took place near the Taji Stadium in Baghdad, hit a medical convoy of the PMF,” Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

It added that no senior members were affected, refuting earlier reports that said six officials were killed and two others injured.

Previously at least five deaths were reported.

Saturday’s attack took place about 24 hours after a US drone attack ordered by President Donald Trump killed Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was the deputy chief of the pro-Hashd Shaabi forces.

The attack took place on the Baghdad International Airport road.

Iran’s top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani have vowed to retaliate against the US over Soleimani’s death.

As of now, no group or country has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack, but Iraqi state television has blamed the US. There was also no comment from Washington yet.

Friday’s attack came after Iraqi protesters on Tuesday stormed the US embassy compound in Baghdad to protest the American air raids conducted on December 29 against five bases of Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, claiming the lives of 25 people.

–IANS

ksk/