Iraqi PM holds phone call with Mike Pompeo

Baghdad, May 5 (IANS) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi held a phone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over boosting bilateral ties and cooperation in various field, as well as Iraq’s desire to transfer American technology into Iraq.

A statement issued on Saturday by his office, said that Abdul Mahdi received a phone call from Pompeo, in which he “stressed the importance of boosting cooperation between the two friendly countries and deepening economic relations”, Xinhua reported.

Abdul Mahdi expressed his country’s “desire to transfer American technology and expertise into Iraq to create job opportunities and develop its vital sectors,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister also affirmed the importance of boosting efforts by the two sides to resolve “the final negotiations and the signing of the (One Package) project with the US ExxonMobil company to develop the Iraqi energy sector,” the statement said without giving further details about the project.

During the phone call, Abdul Mahdi reviewed the results of his European tour, which included Germany and France, as well as discussing other important files of common interests, it said.

For his part, Pompeo affirmed his country’s support for Iraq and its foreign policy, and welcomed Iraq’s retaking of its major role in the region, as well as welcoming boosting economic, political and cultural cooperation between the two countries, the statement added.

Abdul Mahdi has returned on Friday to Baghdad from his European tour, during which he visited France and Germany and signed cooperation agreements, including the signing of a roadmap deal valued around $14 billion of contracts in total with Germany’s Siemens to rebuild Iraq’s electricity infrastructure following years of war.

