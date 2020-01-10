IRAS officer K Vinayak Rao chosen as AAI’s Member (Finance)

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) on Friday picked Indian Railways Accounts Service (IRAS) officer K Vinayak Rao from among 11 candidates for the post of Member (Finance) at the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The post of Member (Finance) at AAI had fallen vacant after the resignation of S Suresh in May this year.

Among a total of 11 applicants who were interviewed by the PESB, six were internal candidates currently holding senior positions at the country’s largest airport operator.

Dharmendra Bhojwani, and Deepak C.V. were among the candidates from AAI who appeared for the interview.

Harish Chandra, Executive Director, Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) and K Shashikant Malkan, General Manager (Finance & Accounts), Pashchim Gujarat Vij Co (PGVCL) had also applied for the key post.

The 1987-batch IRAS officer Rao is currently member (Finance) at Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Incidentally, the AAI just a month back got new Chairman and Rao would be the second key official joining the state-run agency.

Rao would be joining the airport agency at a time it is in the process of bidding out six more airports including Varanasi and Amritsar to private companies under public private partnership (PPP).

–IANS

nk/vd