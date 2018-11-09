IRCTC agent arrested in Bengal for selling ‘tatkal’ tickets

Kolkata, Nov 11 (IANS) An Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) agent was on Sunday arrested for illegally selling ‘tatkal’ tickets to the commuters in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said.

Subarna Kanti Das, an IRCTC agent, was arrested for allegedly buying ‘tatkal’ tickets in bulk using his railway agent code and selling it to commuters. Several train tickets and printers have been seized from him, the RPF official said.

According to Indian Railway guidelines, ‘tatkal’ (immediate) tickets can be booked one day in advance excluding the date of journey. However, the IRCTC agents are not allowed to sell those tickets.

“Das, a resident of East Midnapore district’s Haldia, has been selling ‘tatkal’ tickets in the locality for the last few months. He will be presented before a court tomorrow (Monday),” the official added.

–IANS

mgr/pgh/shs