Ireland eduation fair to open in Delhi on November 17

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Ireland government will be organising a week-long education fair — Education in Ireland — across five Indian cities to familiarise aspirants here with higher education prospects in the European nation, an official said on Tuesday.

The fair, an Irish government intitiative aimed at promoting higher education overseas, will be inaugurated in the national capital on November 17 and will conclude on November 25 in Chennai. A total of 20 leading Irish universities will participate in the fair.

Barry O’Driscoll, Senior Education Adviser in Ireland, said: “This education fair aims to provide a transparent and delightful opportunity for the students to grow personally and professionally. We aspire to help students and institutions to achieve their goals as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

“Also, this fair’s goal is to create opportunities for Indian counterparts to form business partnerships with local institutions with a common goal to bring the highest standards in education system.”

Education in Ireland is an Irish national brand under the authority of the Minister for Education and Skills.

