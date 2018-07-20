Ireland to hold international conference of female parliamentarians

Dublin, July 24 (IANS) Ireland will hold an international conference of female parliamentarians here in September, officials said.

Organised by the Irish Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (IWPC), a cross-party forum for female parliamentarians within the Irish parliament, the conference will be held at Dublin Castle on September 9-10, said Catherine Martin, Chair of the IWPC, on Monday, Xinhua reported.

Named “The International Congress of Parliamentary Women’s Caucuses”, the event will be attended by an estimated 300 delegates from over 27 countries and regions, said the chair, adding that delegates will mainly discuss issues facing women and how parliamentarians can work to address them during the conference.

According to the IWPC’s schedule of the conference, Irish President, Prime Minister and Speaker of the lower house of the Irish parliament will address the delegates. The conference will conclude with a Dublin Declaration.

