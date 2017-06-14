Ireland’s Varadkar announces new cabinet lineup

Dublin, June 15 (IANS) Ireland’s new Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday evening announced his cabinet lineup, remaining largely the same as his predecessor Enda Kenny’s cabinet.

In a statement to the Dail Eireann, lower house of Irish parliament, Varadkar confirmed Frances Fitzgerald remains as deputy prime minister and becomes minister for enterprise and innovation, Xinhua reported.

The departments of finance and public expenditure and reform will be combined into a super government department, with Paschal Donohoe assuming the ministerial role there.

Varadkar’s rival for the leadership of Fine Gael (United Ireland Party), Simon Coveney, is named as minister for foreign affairs with special responsibility for Brexit, with Charlie Flanagan moving to the Department of Justice and Equality.

Earlier in the day, the Dail Eireann voted to elect Varadkar as prime minister, making him the youngest prime minister in the history of the country at just 38 years of age.

Varadkar was nominated for the position of prime minister after his predecessor Enda Kenny formally resigned on Monday.

After Varadkar was elected by parliament, Irish President Michael D Higgins appointed him as prime minister by signing the warrant of appointment.

–IANS

sku/