Irish pubs lift Good Friday alcohol ban

Dublin, March 30 (IANS) Irish pubs have lifted an almost century-old ban on serving alcohol on Good Friday, the media reported on Friday.

Pubs in Ireland will welcome Easter revellers from 10.30 a.m. until closing time at 12.30 a.m., following the passing of a new legislation in January that permitted the move, the BBC reported.

Last year, the legislation was passed in the Irish senate.

According to the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), the new rule could generate as much as 35 million pounds ($49 million) in sales as Easter is a busy tourist period in Ireland.

A similar law is also imposed in Northern Ireland where pubs must comply with restricted opening hours from the Thursday before Easter until Easter Sunday.

–IANS

ksk/mr