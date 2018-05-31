Irom Sharmila calls on Mehbooba

Srinagar, June 4 (IANS) Irom Sharmila, Manipur’s rights crusader against the armed forces special powers act (AFSPA), on Monday called on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here, an official said.

“The rights activist briefed the Chief Minister about the activities she participated in during her stay here.

“She also briefed her about the many initiatives she is associated with and that are aimed at empowerment of local women,” said an official spokesman.

Mehbooba Mufti wished her well and praised her relentless crusade to bring peace to the people of Manipur.

–IANS

